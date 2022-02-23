Lehigh Valley Couple Welcomes Twins On 'Twosday'

It definitely was a "Twosday" to remember for Lehigh Valley's newest parents.

Katie and Ryan, of Palmer Township, welcomed twin girls, Addison and Rylee, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg on Tuesday, 2/22/22, the hospital announced on Facebook.

The new mom and teacher is also a twin.

"These little bundles of joy can now tout perhaps the most unforgettable birthday," the hospital wrote. "Join us in wishing this family much health and a double dose of joy."

The next palindromic date will be Feb. 3, 2030, written as 3/2/2030.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.