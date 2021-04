The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is seeking the family of a 58-year-old Allentown man who died.

Vergil M. Lucifer died Wednesday morning at home, and an autopsy was set for Thursday.

The Lehigh Coroner's officer, which is in charge of notifying next of kin and determining the manner of death, is seeking Lucifer's family.

Anyone who knows the family is asked to call the coroner’s office at 610-782-3426.

