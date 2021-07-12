Holy Crap! K-9 Puts Icing On Sliding Philadelphia Flyers' Team

This was no Hat Trick.

At center ice, a police K-9 shocked fans by checking in and dropping a poop on the Philadelphia Flyers' logo Sunday, TMZ reported while posting a Twitter video from a fan.

Earlier in the messy day, the hockey team fired its head coach, Alain Vigneault after he went 147-74-54 in two-plus seasons. The team was in the midst of an eight-game losing streak during this crappy episode.

On Monday night, the Flyers dropped their 9th straight hockey game, 7-5, to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Flyers are now 8-11-4 this season. They could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

Check out a video of Philadelphia Police dogs walking out to the red line at Wells Fargo Center before one of the K-9s lets things loose, by clicking here for the TMZ report.

