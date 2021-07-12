Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
News

Holy Crap! K-9 Puts Icing On Sliding Philadelphia Flyers' Team

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A police K-9 dog took a dump at a Philadelphia Flyers game. A police K-9 dog took a dump at a Philadelphia Flyers game.
A police K-9 dog took a dump at a Philadelphia Flyers game. Photo Credit: Twitter/ James Apody
VIDEO: A police K-9 dog took a dump at the Philadelphia Flyers' game. VIDEO: A police K-9 dog took a dump at the Philadelphia Flyers' game.
VIDEO: A police K-9 dog took a dump at the Philadelphia Flyers' game. Photo Credit: Twitter/ James Apody

This was no Hat Trick. 

At center ice, a police K-9 shocked fans by checking in and dropping a poop on the Philadelphia Flyers' logo Sunday, TMZ reported while posting a Twitter video from a fan.

Earlier in the messy day, the hockey team fired its head coach, Alain Vigneault after he went 147-74-54 in two-plus seasons. The team was in the midst of an eight-game losing streak during this crappy episode.

On Monday night, the Flyers dropped their 9th straight hockey game, 7-5, to the Colorado Avalanche. 

The Flyers are now 8-11-4 this season. They could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

Check out a video of Philadelphia Police dogs walking out to the red line at Wells Fargo Center before one of the K-9s  lets things loose, by clicking here for the TMZ report. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.