Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: PA Appeals Court Denies 'Sex Slave' Serial Rapist's Bid To Leave Prison Before Age 103
News

COVID-19: Vaccinated Americans Can Soon Go Without Face Mask Indoors, Report Says Citing CDC

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Face masks could no longer be needed in some indoor areas for Americans fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the AP says citing a CDC source.
Face masks could no longer be needed in some indoor areas for Americans fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, the AP says citing a CDC source. Photo Credit: ms.sparkly_beads Instagram

Americans who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon be able to stop wearing masks indoors in most places, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is apparently set to issue new guidance on indoor mask-wearing, encouraging face coverings in crowded indoor areas only, the AP said citing a CDC source.

Areas that will still require masks include buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 46 percent of the American population -- or 154 million people -- were fully vaccinated, data shows.

Click here for more from the AP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.