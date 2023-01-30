Contact Us
Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket

Mac Bullock
Hazle Park Meat and Grocery in Albrightsville, Carbon County
Hazle Park Meat and Grocery in Albrightsville, Carbon County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. 

A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives. 

Hazle Park Metas & Groceries will soon receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, officials added. 

Winners are not publicly known until they claim their prizes and their tickets are validated. More than 82,200 other Pennsylvanians won a prize in the Saturday drawing, and players are reminded to double-check every ticket, every time. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

