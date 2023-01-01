Bryan Kohberger Stalked His Victims For Weeks, Was Meticulous About DNA Trail: Report

The 28-year-old criminology student accused of killing the four University of Idaho students stalked them for weeks leading up to the slayings and then was meticulous about not leaving fingerprints behind, according to a new report by the Daily Mail.

Bryan Kohberger's cell phone pings "followed [the victims'] every move for weeks," a source told the outlet, noting their locations matched up on multiple occasions. Kohberger also allegedly wore gloves in public places following the killings, the source tells Daily Mail.

While Kohberger was arrested during a raid of his family's Pocono Mountains home on Friday, Dec. 30, police have not disclosed a motive for the killings or if Kohberger even personally knew his victims, Madison Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

The three sorority sisters and Kernodle's boyfriend were brutally stabbed dead at an off-campus sorority house in Moscow, Idaho in early November.

