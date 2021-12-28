BRC13 Sports Anchor Dies Of COVID-19 Complications Day After Christmas

A longtime sports anchor in northeast Pennsylvania has died of COVID-19 complications, officials said.

Blue Ridge Cable 13 announced the sudden death of Brian Unangst on Monday. He died the day after Christmas.

Unangst has shared his passion for sports with the station's viewers since joining the team in 1991, BRC13 says.

He has been awarded a Mid-Atlantic Emmy award for his coverage, according to the station's website.

Unangst also volunteered as a search and rescue official with Wolfpack Search & Recovery, according to a GoFundMe.

The page has been set up in the hopes of raising up to $20,000 for funeral and other expenses.

The page had raised over $11,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Loved ones remembered the sportscaster as a "beautiful soul" and "someone who cared deeply for the needs of the community."

Unangst grew up in the Lehigh Valley, and attended Northampton Area High School and Northampton Community College, according to BRC13.

He leaves behind his wife Heather and four daughters.

Click here to donate.

