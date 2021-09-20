Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice
Bomb Squad Called To Death In Allentown Apartment, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Benjamin Boehm
Benjamin Boehm Photo Credit: LinkedIn- Benjamin Boehm

A bomb squad was called to an Allentown home after a roommate reported a man’s death, local police said.

Benjamin Boehm, 39, was found dead in a home located at 1600 block of East Cedar Street on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., Lehigh County officials said.

The Allentown Fire Department was called to the scene after police finding containers and packages with hazardous labels on them, according to Fire Capt. John Christopher.

A bomb squad and hazmat team were then called to investigate. It was determined the substances were used for exotic plants and the scene was safe, Christopher said.

Boehm was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Cassandra Schiffner on Monday at 1:30 a.m.

It is unclear if the exotic plant substances played a role in Boehm's death. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.

The death remains under investigation by the Allentown Police Department and the Allentown Fire Department.

Boehm was a Marketing Director with NuStream Marketing, according to his LinkedIn. He had been with the company over 10 years.

He was a class of 2005 graduate of Drexel University and a class of 2000 graduate of Parkland High School.

He loved his dogs and proudly posted about his bloodhound winning a title through the American Bloodhound Club and the American Kennel Club in May.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released at the time of publication.

