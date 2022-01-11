Bico, Beloved Upper Macungie Twp. Police Dog, Dies In Retirement

A beloved police dog in Lehigh County has died, officials announced.

Bico, a German Shepherd who worked in the Upper Macungie Township Police Department's K9 unit for nearly a decade, passed away comfortably in retirement, authorities said on Facebook Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Along with his handler Sergeant Matthew Gardner, Bico assisted in several drug busts and searches throughout his eight-year stint on the force, police wrote.

Bico was known around town for his many appearances at community events, where he showed off his smarts and performed tricks with the help of Sergeant Gardner, the department said.

During his second-to-last shift on the job, Bico helped police locate an elderly man who was suffering from dementia and lost in the cold, officials wrote.

He retired just before his ninth birthday after suffering a herniated disk in his back, police said. Bico spent his twilight years at home with Sergeant Garnder and his family, enjoying some well-earned rest.

"K9 Bico took great pride in serving the residents of Upper Macungie Township, and his hard-working nature and relentless drive earned him admiration and thanks from his fellow officers who worked alongside him," the department wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.