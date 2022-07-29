Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report

US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania.

At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties.

Two hundred twenty-seven hospitals in the Keystone state were evaluated, with the addition of health equity and cancer ratings.

15. Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia

13. Tie between Main Line Health Bryn Mawr Hospital and Doylestown Hospital

12. Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia

11. Main Line Health Paoli Hospital

8. Ties between UPMC Harrisburg, St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem, and Reading Hospital

7. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest - Allentown

6. Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood

5. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

4. Lancaster General Hospital

3. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia

2. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

1. Penn Presbyterian

Click here for the complete rankings.

