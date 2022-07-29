Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Penn Presbyterian
Penn Presbyterian Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania.

At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties.

Two hundred twenty-seven hospitals in the Keystone state were evaluated, with the addition of health equity and cancer ratings.

  • 15. Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia
  • 13. Tie between Main Line Health Bryn Mawr Hospital and Doylestown Hospital
  • 12. Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia
  • 11. Main Line Health Paoli Hospital
  • 8. Ties between UPMC Harrisburg, St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem, and Reading Hospital
  • 7. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest - Allentown
  • 6. Main Line Health Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood
  • 5. Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
  • 4. Lancaster General Hospital
  • 3. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia
  • 2. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside
  • 1. Penn Presbyterian

Click here for the complete rankings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.