Beltzville State Park will be closing once capacity is reached the weekend of July Fourth, according to the park's Facebook page.

"Due to the holiday, we expect to reach capacity on July 2nd, 3rd & 4th," the post reads. "At which time, the park will close and no one else will be let in. Please plan accordingly."

The park closed around noon on June 26 due to capacity limits.

