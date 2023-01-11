Allentown Trench Rescue: What We Know

Crews spent hours rescuing a construction worker who became trapped in a trench in Allentown Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Two men were digging in the backyard of a home at 15th and Gordon streets when the trench caved in around 2 p.m., officials said.

While one worker was able to climb out, another was buried five feet deep — around his neck or past it — underground, city officials said.

As of 6:20 p.m., the Scranton and Bucks County technical rescue teams were on scene and he was nearly out.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

