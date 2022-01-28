Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
News

2 Pennsylvania Natives Set To Compete In 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Carson Kressley (left), and Chris Kirkpatrick (right).
Carson Kressley (left), and Chris Kirkpatrick (right). Photo Credit: Instagram @carsonkressley/Instagram @iamckirkpatrick

Two Pennsylvania will be competing on the upcoming season of "Celebrity Big Brother" airing on CBS Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The 11 contestants competing on the reality show spinoff's third season include designer and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley, and NSYNC founding member Chris Kirkpatrick.

Watch the video below to meet the entire cast of celebrity contestants:

Kirkpatrick, 50, is from Clarion, while Kressley, 52, was born in Allentown and raised in Orefield.

Like its parent show "Big Brother," which debuted in 2000, the spinoff follows a group of famous contestants, known as "houseguests," who co-exist in an isolated house with the goal of being the last person in the house at the end of the competition.

Each season's winner will be awarded a grand prize.

Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to watch.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.