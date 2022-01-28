2 Pennsylvania Natives Set To Compete In 'Celebrity Big Brother' Season 3

Two Pennsylvania will be competing on the upcoming season of "Celebrity Big Brother" airing on CBS Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The 11 contestants competing on the reality show spinoff's third season include designer and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Carson Kressley, and NSYNC founding member Chris Kirkpatrick.

Watch the video below to meet the entire cast of celebrity contestants:

Kirkpatrick, 50, is from Clarion, while Kressley, 52, was born in Allentown and raised in Orefield.

Like its parent show "Big Brother," which debuted in 2000, the spinoff follows a group of famous contestants, known as "houseguests," who co-exist in an isolated house with the goal of being the last person in the house at the end of the competition.

Each season's winner will be awarded a grand prize.

Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to watch.

