Neighbors Raise $30K For Clarks Summit Men Killed In I-76 Accident

Twins Tucker and Christian Schimelfenig, 23, their friend Michael Comerford, 24, all of Clarks Summit, and 31-year-old Jan Santana of Philadelphia were all pronounced dead at the scene when another car "swerved across lanes of travel" and hit the rear of their vehicle, sending them into a bridge pillar around 2 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, Daily Voice reported.

The Clarks Summit three were passengers of Santana, who drove for Uber, 6abc reports.

The driver of the other car, 31-year-old Victor A. Spizzirri, was treated for "moderate" injuries at Temple University Hospital and later charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, state police have said.

On Monday, April 17, Santana and the Clarks Summit trio were identified by state police as the victims in the deadly crash, prompting friends Xavier Pomrink and Amar Chinni to launch a GoFundMe campaign in their memory.

Neighbors took notice. Though the effort only aimed to raise $2,000, community members rallied to put up $33,885 as of Tuesday, April 18.

Organizers say that the money will go toward covering funeral costs and other end-of-life expenses so the families of the victims can properly mourn.

"We understand that this will never truly fill the void left by the infectious smiles of Tucker, Christian, and Michael, but we hope that it will show the families that there is a vast support system available to them in their time of need," organizers wrote.

"Anything helps while we mourn the loss of our friends and family in this time of vulnerability and tragedy."

Click here to support the campaign on GoFundMe.com.

