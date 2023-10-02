Mom, 35, Killed In Allentown Shooting Was 'Happy Spirit'

Giselle Karen Trabal was shot around 2 a.m. on the 600 block of North Law Street, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where she was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m.

The cause of death was found to be a gunshot wound to body. Buglio ruled Trabal's death a homicide.

A GoFundMe page launched for Trabal's funeral had raised more than $760 as of Monday, Oct. 2.

"On Friday, September 29th, we received the call that no mother, brother, or son ever wanted to receive," the page reads. "We were informed my sister had been wounded, and after a few hours of fighting for her life, she succumbed to her injuries.

"Giselle was always a happy spirit and did the best she could given the circumstances of her life. She leaves behind 3 beautiful children. Nobody was prepared for this, and we seek any and all help and donations if you find it in your heart to help while we grieve and make preparations."

In addition to the coroner's office, the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

