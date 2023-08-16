Overcast 81°

Missing, 'Endangered' Man Sought By Family In Allentown

Douglas Lindtner has been missing since last month, and now Allentown police are asking the public for help locating him. 

Douglas Lindtner, 60, is missing. Photo Credit: Facebook/Allentown Police Department
Mac Bullock
The 60-year-old was last known to be living at the Rescue Mission at 355 Hamilton Street as of July 13, police said. A family member reported him as missing and endangered on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the department. 

Lindtner is described as a 5-foot-9 white man and police have provided his identification photo. 

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 610-437-7753 ext. 1 or the city Communication Center at 610-437-7751. 

