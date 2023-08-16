Missing, 'Endangered' Man Sought By Family In Allentown

The 60-year-old was last known to be living at the Rescue Mission at 355 Hamilton Street as of July 13, police said. A family member reported him as missing and endangered on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the department.

Lindtner is described as a 5-foot-9 white man and police have provided his identification photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 610-437-7753 ext. 1 or the city Communication Center at 610-437-7751.

