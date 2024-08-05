Man Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound In Salisbury

Richard A. Costello was pronounced dead on Friday, Aug. 2, at 9:37 a.m. at his home, they said.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensics Center. The cause of death is a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the coroner said.

The manner of death is pending an investigation, the coroner said.

Costello was found at his home during a welfare check by police, who were contacted by a concerned family member.

In addition to the coroner's office, the Salisbury Township Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

