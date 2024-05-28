Man Charged At Police With Hatchet During Standoff On Carbon County Trail, Authorities Say

Lehighton police said it began around 8 a.m. when callers reported burning in the woods near the 400 block of North First Street.

On the scene, they heard shouting and small explosions coming from the Lehigh River, authorities said. In the woods, they found a man setting fires near propane tanks "in what appeared to be an attempt to cause explosions."

Officials said the man verbally threatened police, charged at them with a hatchet, and "threatened to blow himself and the officers up by exploding the propane tanks."

A perimeter was established after the man retreated into a tent, according to authorities. The D and L trail, the Lehigh River, and the Norfolk Southern railroad were shut down while a state police tactical unit and aerial drone team were deployed, officials said.

When the man emerged from his tent "holding a 20-pound propane tank that had been lit on fire," police took him into custody with "minimal injury," authorities said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and charged with aggravated assault, risking catastrophe, terroristic threats, and reckless endangerment, police said. His name was not reported.

