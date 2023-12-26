Lotto Player Wins $150K In Whitehall

State gaming officials say the lucky winner matched four of the five numbers pulled in the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing for Powerball to win $150,000. They also matched the red Powerball, without which their ticket would have been worth only $50,000.

Whitehall Pharmacy at 4117 Main St., will receive a $500 bonus for vending the winning slip, lotto representatives said.

Elsewhere in the state, a Gettysburg player earned $1 million playing the Powerball on Christmas Day.

Winning players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and all winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim.

More than 150,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in drawings over the holiday weekend, and every player is encouraged to double-check every ticket every time.

To learn more, check out palottery.com.

