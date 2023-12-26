Overcast 44°

SHARE

Lotto Player Wins $150K In Whitehall

A Pennsylvania Lottery player in the Lehigh Valley got a little something extra for Christmas this year. 

Whitehall Pharmacy, 4117 Main St., Whitehall

Whitehall Pharmacy, 4117 Main St., Whitehall

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

State gaming officials say the lucky winner matched four of the five numbers pulled in the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing for Powerball to win $150,000. They also matched the red Powerball, without which their ticket would have been worth only $50,000. 

Whitehall Pharmacy at 4117 Main St., will receive a $500 bonus for vending the winning slip, lotto representatives said. 

Elsewhere in the state, a Gettysburg player earned $1 million playing the Powerball on Christmas Day.

Winning players have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and all winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket before filing a claim. 

More than 150,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery players won prizes of some amount in drawings over the holiday weekend, and every player is encouraged to double-check every ticket every time. 

To learn more, check out palottery.com

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE