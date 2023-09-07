Partly Cloudy 91°

'Limited Cooperation' From Victims After Allentown Shooting, Police Say

Allentown police investigators claim they are getting "very limited cooperation" from a man and a woman who were shot early Thursday morning, Sept. 7. 

500 North 5th Street; Allentown police Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Allentown Police Facebook
First responders were called to the 500 block of North 5th Street around 2:30 a.m. to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, city police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

While investigating the shooting, police learned an adult man had also checked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. 

Both victims "suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive," the department said. Neither are fully cooperating with detectives, they claimed. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-437-7721 or submit an anonymous tip via Tip411 on the APD website

