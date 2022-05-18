Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Second Choir Teacher Nabbed For Relationship With Student At PA School
Lifestyle

These Pennsylvania Cities Made It Onto US News' List Of Best Places To Live

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Photo Credit: Pixabay/Christopher Klein

Nine Pennsylvania cities were named on US News & World Report's list of 150 Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.

The list featured Pittsburgh (26), Harrisburg (35), Lancaster (61), Reading (74), Scranton (89), York (92), Philadelphia (99) and Allentown (111). Meanwhile nearby Trenton, New Jersey ranked 86th, USN reports. 

The list is generated by analyzing 150 metro areas across the country based on quality of life, job market, value of living and people's desire to live there. 

You can view the full list by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.