These Pennsylvania Cities Made It Onto US News' List Of Best Places To Live

Nine Pennsylvania cities were named on US News & World Report's list of 150 Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.

The list featured Pittsburgh (26), Harrisburg (35), Lancaster (61), Reading (74), Scranton (89), York (92), Philadelphia (99) and Allentown (111). Meanwhile nearby Trenton, New Jersey ranked 86th, USN reports.

The list is generated by analyzing 150 metro areas across the country based on quality of life, job market, value of living and people's desire to live there.

You can view the full list by clicking here.

