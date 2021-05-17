ON TV: Watch Lehigh County Man On 'Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions'

A four-game "Jeopardy!" winner from Lehigh County will compete on the Tournament of Champions Monday night.

The episode will be hosted by champion Buzzy Cohen, and is the first without longtime host Alex Trebek.

Macungie's Ryan Bilger, 23, will face Jason Zuffranieri, a top competitor.

The tournament runs from May 17 and 28 and pits some of the top players from the 2019 tournament against each other.

The winner will take home $250,000 and will be matched and donated to the Valley Trebek Center for Homeless in honor of Trebek. The second place winner will take $100,000 and third, $50,000.

Tune in to ABC at 7 p.m. on May 17 to watch.

