Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lehigh Daily Voice serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Lifestyle

ON TV: Watch Lehigh County Man On 'Jeopardy! Tournament Of Champions'

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Bilger and Alex Trebek
Ryan Bilger and Alex Trebek Photo Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

A four-game "Jeopardy!" winner from Lehigh County will compete on the Tournament of Champions Monday night.

The episode will be hosted by champion Buzzy Cohen, and is the first without longtime host Alex Trebek.

Macungie's Ryan Bilger, 23, will face Jason Zuffranieri, a top competitor.

The tournament runs from May 17 and 28 and pits some of the top players from the 2019 tournament against each other.

The winner will take home $250,000 and will be matched and donated to the Valley Trebek Center for Homeless in honor of Trebek. The second place winner will take $100,000 and third, $50,000.

Tune in to ABC at 7 p.m. on May 17 to watch.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lehigh Daily Voice!

Serves Allentown, Emmaus, Lower Macungie Twp, Salisbury Twp, Upper Macungie Twp, Upper Saucon Twp & Whitehall Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.