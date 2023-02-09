Loves Is Good Medicine For Former St. Luke's Medical Residents

Two hospital residents who met during a "code" emergency in 2010 are now married and serving as doctors at St. Luke's Bethlehem hospital.

Erin Smith, DO, and Chuck Bendas, MD, were the targets of the mythical god of love on Thanksgiving 2010. Now they’re married and living in Center Valley and about to celebrate their 10th year of marriage and 13th year with St. Luke’s: Erin Bendas is chief of Palliative & Supportive Medicine; Chuck Bendas s a trauma/surgical critical care physician.

A first-year resident, Erin said she was daunted by the gruesome code crimson that Thanksgiving day. The patient was hemorrhaging and required a massive transfusion STAT. Chuck, a second-year emergency medicine resident, arrived and took charge of the situation, which might have fanned the flames of Erin’s interest in him.

“I was in awe of him,” she admits. “It was gory.”

Chuck, from Doylestown, earned his medical degree from Drexel University School of Medicine.

Love bloomed for them soon after the code, though each admits to having felt a nascent, side-eye attraction to the other before the critical incident. They met for a drink the next day, Black Friday, briefly discussing the code and went to see the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movie, itself full of magical moments like their growing mutual attraction.

How do they keep their love alive?

“We enjoy spending lots of time together,” says Erin. “He makes me laugh all the time.”

They place limits on bringing work home.

“We don’t watch doctor shows,” Erin quips.

They take one major vacation trip each year, often going overseas.

Their plans for Valentine’s Day this year might include a quiet meal at Kome’, Zest or Three Oak Steakhouse, in Easton, Chuck’s favorite.

Giving gifts isn’t always part of this holiday of the heart, though she might score tickets for him to the Phillies as in the past or plan a ski trip out West.

He’s either secretly planning a surprise for Erin or will spoil her with flowers, which she always appreciates.

“He sends me very nice flowers,” she says.

But they agree they don’t really need a special day or reason to celebrate their love and commitment to each other, to which Chuck offers: “Every day with you is Valentine’s Day, honey.”

