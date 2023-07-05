Lehighton Area School Teacher Charged In Human Trafficking Sting: District

Michael Feifel, a social studies teacher at Lehighton Area High School according to his LinkedIn, "was arrested as a result of a (...) joint investigation of Berks, Northampton, and Lehigh counties," said Dr. Christina Fish, Lehighton superintendent.

"The district and Mr. Feifel are cooperating with the investigation," Fish wrote in a message on the district website.

"Mr. Feifel is currently not involved in any coaching or teaching over the summer break, and the district will be assessing his employment status prior to the commencement of the teacher work year in September."

State court records show Feifel is charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communications facility. He was arraigned on Thursday, June 29, and released on 10 percent of his $15,000 bond.

Feifel, 55, of Walnutport, has taught at LAHS since 1996, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"The district administration's number one priority is to keep students safe," Fish wrote.

"Additionally, the district will be guided in that priority when making its employment determinations while preserving the due process rights of the accused teacher."

