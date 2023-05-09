Lehigh Valley Mom Passes Away Unexpectedly At 30

Born in Bethlehem to Joaquim Bernardo and Paula (Bernardo) Nguyen, Alyssa was a graduate of Saucon Valley High School's class of 2010 and later attended Northampton Community College and Lehigh Carbon Community College, her family wrote.

More recently, Alyssa earned a spot on the Dean's List studying medical billing and coding through DeVry University, loved ones noted.

Those close to the Fountain Hill resident described her as a loving wife to her husband Cory and a devoted mom to their daughters Mackenzie and Adalynn.

"She lived for her girls and loved every moment spent with her family," wrote sister-in-law Jamie Harka on a GoFundMe page.

"There are so many words that can be used to describe her: a beautiful soul, kind hearted, silly, loving, free spirited, a tell-you-how-it-is kind of woman," Jamie said.

As of Tuesday, May 9, the GoFundMe effort has raised over $5,000 of its $10,000 goal. The money, Jamie says, will help Alyssa's husband and daughters handle funeral costs and other end-of-life expenses in their moment of grief.

In addition to her husband, daughters, and parents, Alyssa leaves behind her brother Jonathan Bernardo, step-brother Matthew Nguyen, grandmother Teresa Bernardo, best friend and half-sister Paula Pintor, and many loving in-laws, extended relatives, and close friends, according to her obituary.

