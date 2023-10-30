Fog/Mist 50°

SHARE

Lehigh Valley Man Dies After 34-Foot Fall From Grain Bin: Coroner

A 72-year-old man is dead after falling from a grain bin at his Upper Macungie home on Sunday, Oct. 29, according to officials. 

<p>A grain bin&nbsp;</p>

A grain bin 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/12019
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Dennis D. Schaffer was fixing a "malfunctioning unit" on a grain bin at his Main Street property around 10 a.m. when he slipped, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

Schaffer fell 34 feet to the ground and was pronounced dead on-scene by 11 a.m., the coroner said. 

His cause of death was multiple blunt-force traumatic injuries due to a fall and his manner of death was accidental, authorities added. 

Upper Macungie police are investigating Schaffer's death.

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE