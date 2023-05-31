Lehigh Valley Man Assaulted Cops On Jan. 6, Federal Court Rules

Craig Michael Bingert, 31, of Allentown, was found guilty following a trial before U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth, the Justice Department said in a release.

Convicted on the same counts was Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 34, of Dillon, Montana, authorities noted.

Prosecutors say that Bingert and Sturgeon were at the front of a crowd near the southwest stairs of the US Capitol opposite a "line of police officers." When an unknown rioter shouted, "One, two, three, go," investigators say Bingert and Sturgeon grabbed a barricade and used it to shove the officers.

Then, authorities said the pair crawled under the lifted barricade "in an attempt to break through the police line."

Bingert and Sturgeon remained on the Capitol grounds after the incident, even wandering onto the inauguration stage "until they were removed by law enforcement," feds said.

Both men are set to be sentenced on Aug. 25, the Justice Department added.

