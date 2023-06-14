Lehigh County Woman Gunned Down In Public Park

It happened just before 7 p.m., near the West Catasauqua Playground on Pine Street in Whitehall Township, the coroner said.

The victim, a 35-year-old Allentown resident, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she was pronounced dead a few minutes later, officials said. Her death was ruled a homicide but the cause is pending an autopsy scheduled for Thursday, June 14.

"The victim has been identified and her family has been notified," the coroner said. "However, at this time I am not releasing her name, so the family can grieve and mourn privately together."

Her killing remains under investigation by the Whitehall and Allentown police departments and Lehigh County Detectives, Buglio added.

