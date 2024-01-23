The detective is headed for a rehabilitation center in southeastern Pennsylvania to continue his recovery, according to Scranton police officials.

The department did not detail Gilmartin's condition on Tuesday but called his recovery to date "miraculous."

Gilmartin was shot in an "ambush-style attack" on North Decker Court early on Thursday, Jan. 11, police have said. He and two other officers were sitting in an unmarked police car when 20-year-old Aiden Deininger shot at the vehicle, hitting Gilmartin twice in the head, according to state troopers.

Another officer returned fire, shooting Deininger five times, officials said. Both he and Gilmartin were taken to the hospital in "critical but stable condition."

Deininger has since been charged with three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and related offenses, said state police investigators.

Meanwhile, Scranton FOP trustee Paul Tomczyk has said Gilmartin is "breathing on his own and continues to make remarkable strides in his recovery."

"Of course, we are all just beginning this long journey with him, and will continue to walk side by side in solidarity until he is back on his feet once again," Tomcczyk said last Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Community members have donated over $190,000 to an FOP-led GoFundMe campaign to support Gilmartin's recovery.

