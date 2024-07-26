Gunman Hid In Neighbor's Basement After Allentown Shooting: Authorities

It happened on the 500 block of North 13th Street around 8:45 a.m., authorities said in a release. Police made their way inside the home and found "evidence of recent gunfire," but the suspect had fled the scene, officials wrote.

Joel Reyes, 30, was located in the basement of a neighboring home, found with a 9mm handgun, and arrested, APD said.

He is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, and trespassing, authorities added.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

