It happened just before 5 p.m. last Saturday, Jan. 27, authorities said in a release.

The pictured suspect allegedly threw french fries and tacos at a chef after becoming "agitated" with his order, according to police. He also threw a punch when the chef wasn't looking, detectives said.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Cpl. Aaron Anglemyer 570-629-7200 ext. 244 or email Aanglemyer@poconopd.org.

