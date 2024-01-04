Cartagena turned himself in on Thursday, Jan. 4, after warrants for his arrest on two counts of criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and various weapons offenses were issued, Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said.

An unnamed 66-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman later identified as Ada Ortiz, and Sebastian Serrano, her grandson, were found shot inside of the woman's home on the 100 block of Chestnut Street, Allentown, Lehigh County, at 8:49 p.m. on Dec. 29, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The woman was pronounced dead at 9:59 PM and the baby boy was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m., according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio.

The man was found wounded at the scene and was taken by Allentown EMS to a local hospital, the Allentown police explained in a follow-up release. He was expected to survive.

Cartagena will be taken for arraignment on his charges and will face further action through the court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.