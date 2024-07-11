Overcast 78°

SHARE

Florida Man Had 13 'Explosive Devices' In Truck, Pennsylvania State Police

A 46-year-old man from Frostproof, Florida was arrested after state police said they found over a dozen improvised explosive devices in his vehicle. 

Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The unnamed man was stopped in Tobyhanna on July 5 and "deemed to be under the influence," according to troopers. 

Authorities obtained a warrant and said they found 13 explosives during a search of his GMC Sierra. PSP's Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES) took custody of the devices for investigation, police said. 

The man was "charged accordingly" and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, troopers said. 

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public related to this incident," they added. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE