Florida Man Had 13 'Explosive Devices' In Truck, Pennsylvania State Police

The unnamed man was stopped in Tobyhanna on July 5 and "deemed to be under the influence," according to troopers.

Authorities obtained a warrant and said they found 13 explosives during a search of his GMC Sierra. PSP's Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES) took custody of the devices for investigation, police said.

The man was "charged accordingly" and taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility, troopers said.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public related to this incident," they added.

