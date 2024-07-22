Fentanyl, Ecstasy Seized In Allentown Drug Bust: Police

Officers were investigating on the 800 block of Chew Street when they took 50-year-old Tyrone Fowler into custody, APD said. The drugs were found on Fowler's person after his arrest, according to officials.

Fowler, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related counts, authorities said. His bail was set at $300,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 26, according to court records.

