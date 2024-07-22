Mostly Cloudy 82°

Fentanyl, Ecstasy Seized In Allentown Drug Bust: Police

A kilogram of fentanyl and more than 300 tablets of ecstasy were confiscated during an arrest in Allentown on Friday, July 19, authorities said in a release. 

File photos of fentanyl and ecstasy. 

 Photo Credit: DEA.gov
Mac Bullock
Read More Stories

Officers were investigating on the 800 block of Chew Street when they took 50-year-old Tyrone Fowler into custody, APD said. The drugs were found on Fowler's person after his arrest, according to officials. 

Fowler, of Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and related counts, authorities said. His bail was set at $300,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 26, according to court records. 

