Ex-Lackawanna Prosecutor Admits Pressuring Clients Into Sex: AG

Former assistant district attorney Corey Kolcharno, 49, was convicted on four felony counts of promoting prostitution, said the state Attorney General's Office.

He will also have to give up his license to practice law as part of his plea agreement.

“The defendant preyed upon the vulnerabilities of his clients for his own sexual gratification,” said AG Michelle Henry.

“Officers of the court are held to higher standards because their work is essential to our justice system, and this individual manipulated and abused those he had an obligation to defend.”

Investigators have said Kolcharno used his role as the victims' defense attorney to "solicit sexual acts and materials" from them.

The clients, according to prosecutors, "were struggling with addiction, had a history of being sexually abused, or were enduring other challenges" while the abuse carried on between 2018 and 2022.

In charging documents, authorities said Kolcharno began by "request(ing) nude photographs and/or worn undergarments" as payment for legal services. He would later "transition into requesting sex acts" for payment or alternatively pay the clients himself for sex.

One victim said that although Kolcharno knew she was in recovery, in jeopardy of incarceration, and struggling financially, he offered her $500 in exchange for sex.

In another instance, the lawyer asked for nude pictures and sex in exchange for payment from a single mom who was struggling financially and seeking help in her brother's case, prosecutors said.

After each encounter, he paid the mom $500, authorities said. The victim noted that she "felt ashamed."

Kolcharno worked with the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2011.

