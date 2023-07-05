Driver In Tractor Trailer Crash That Closed Rt. 22 For Hours Faces Numerous Citations

It happened at the Route 22 west on-ramp from Cedar Crest Boulevard in South Whitehall, troopers wrote in a police report.

The driver, in a "commercial vehicle carrying waste," failed to negotiate the ramp and flipped the truck, "spilling the waste across all lanes of travel," police said.

Troopers said 52-year-old Richard Weatherspoon of Allentown was was driving the truck "at a high rate of speed" and "is at fault for the crash." He received minor injuries during they accident, they added.

Weatherspoon's truck was towed from the scene and Route 22's westbound remained closed while crews cleaned the roadway, according to the report.

