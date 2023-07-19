Dozens Nabbed In PA Child Porn Sting, 'Operation Safe Screen': State Police

"Operation: Safe Screen," said troopers in a release on Tuesday, July 18, involved chatting with suspect predators online, locating possessors of child pornography, and tracking down registered offenders who have fallen out of compliance.

The operation ran from April through June and led to the arrests of 22 adults and four juveniles in twelve counties, state police said.

Those charged:

Daniel Gonzales, 43, of Lackawanna County, is charged with 110 counts of child pornography, 50 counts of dissemination of the same, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Matthew Egbert, 46, of Lehigh County, is charged with 20 counts of child pornography, manufacturing of the same, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Lucas Silby, 25, of Bradford County, is charged with 27 counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Jay Halloway, 35, of Bradford County, is charged with 100 counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Faiz Waiguchu, 23, of Monroe County, is charged with 35 counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Brett Scranta, 25, of Wyoming County, is charged with nine counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Andrew Neafie, 54, of Luzerne County, is charged with 1,000 counts of child pornography, eight counts of disseminating the same, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Nicholas Counterman, 25, of Wayne County, is charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Damian Kavalkovich, 20, of Wayne County, is charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Jahzier Fuller, 19, of Northampton County, is charged with 69 counts of child pornography, 69 counts of dissemination, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Logan McCracken, 35, of Northumberland County, is charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

Barry Hartman, 59, of Columbia County, is charged with two counts of child pornography, dissemination, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Patrick Lange, 28, of Lackawanna County, is charged with two counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

James Maxwell, 55, of Bradford County, is charged with 22 counts of child pornography, dissemination, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Robert Steinbacher, 85, of Lycoming County, is charged with 100 counts of child pornography.

Brendan Stepp, 25, of Northumberland County, is charged with four counts of child pornography and three counts of dissemination.

James Torbik, 46, of Luzerne County, is charged with three counts of child pornography, dissemination, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Nylem Bibbs, 22, of Luzerne County, is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Bruce Myers, 60, of Luzerne County, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, two counts of child pornography, and criminal use of a communications facility.

Cheryl Myers, 57, of Luzerne County, is charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Joseph Dowd, 46, of Luzerne County, is charged with 27 counts of child pornography and criminal use of a communications facility.

James Casher, 38, of Tioga County, is charged with child pornography possession, enticement, and receipt.

The four minors arrested in the operation were not named by police.

