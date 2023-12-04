Delaware 87-Year-Old Woman Dies Days After Lehigh Valley Crash: Coroner

Camille Couzens, an 87-year-old Wilmington, Delaware resident, was in a car that collided with another on I-78 around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, officials said.

She was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where she died from multiple traumatic injuries on Friday evening, Dec. 1, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville are also investigating the crash, the coroner said.

The I-78 wreck was not the only fatal crash in Lehigh County on Nov. 26.

Around 3:30 a.m., 26-year-old Kendy V. Acosta-Gomez of Whitehall was driving on the 400 block of Basin Street in Allentown when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, Daily Voice reported.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.