A PennDOT spokesperson said multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck. No injuries have been reported thus far.

PennDOT incident maps show I-78 is shut down in both directions between the Route 100 exit just west of Allentown and the Route 61 exit in Hamburg.

The closures went into effect around 12:30 p.m. and were still active as of 3 p.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more details on the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.