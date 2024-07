Angela De La Cruz Laureano, 46, was involved in a wreck on Route 93 and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Carbon County Coroner's Office.

Her cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision and the manner of death was ruled accidental, authorities said.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Nesquehoning police and the District Attorney's Office are investigating, they added.

