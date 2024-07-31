Coroner IDs Woman Killed By Train In Emmaus

Teresa G. Bell was hit while trying to cross the railroad tracks on South Third Street around 1:15 p.m., officials believe. She died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, the Coroner's Office said.

"My deepest and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, neighbors, and entire Emmaus community as they grieve the sudden and tragic loss of Teresa," said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Emmaus police are investigating.

