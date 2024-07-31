A Few Clouds 90°

SHARE

Coroner IDs Woman Killed By Train In Emmaus

A 68-year-old Emmaus woman died after being struck by a train on Wednesday, July 31, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

Railroad tracks on South Third Street, Emmaus; Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

Railroad tracks on South Third Street, Emmaus; Lehigh County Coroner's Office. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Teresa G. Bell was hit while trying to cross the railroad tracks on South Third Street around 1:15 p.m., officials believe. She died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, the Coroner's Office said. 

"My deepest and heartfelt condolences are with the family, friends, neighbors, and entire Emmaus community as they grieve the sudden and tragic loss of Teresa," said Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

In addition to the Coroner's Office, Emmaus police are investigating. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE