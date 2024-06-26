Fair 78°

SHARE

Coroner IDs Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash

Officials have named the 42-year-old man who was fatally struck by a car in Allentown on Tuesday, June 25. 

2000 block of Hamilton Street; Lehigh County Coroner's Office

2000 block of Hamilton Street; Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)/Inset: Lehigh County Coroner's Office
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Li-Qiang Hu was hit around 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Hamilton Street, according to city police. Authorities said they found him with "serious injuries" and rendered aid at the scene before taking him to an area hospital. 

Hu, of South Arlington Township in Lackawanna County, succumbed to his injuries around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the manner was accidental. 

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE