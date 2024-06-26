Coroner IDs Pedestrian Killed In Allentown Crash

Li-Qiang Hu was hit around 10 p.m. on the 2000 block of Hamilton Street, according to city police. Authorities said they found him with "serious injuries" and rendered aid at the scene before taking him to an area hospital.

Hu, of South Arlington Township in Lackawanna County, succumbed to his injuries around 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries and the manner was accidental.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.