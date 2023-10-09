Coroner IDs 18-Year-Old Woman Killed In Allentown Shooting

Sian A. Cartagena was struck by gunfire on the 2000 block of West Green Street around 5:30 a.m., officials said. She died from her wounds at the hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Her cause of death has been ruled a homicide, said Coroner Daniel Buglio. Allentown police and Lehigh County detectives are investigating.

In a GoFundMe post, Cartagena's mother Dolores said her daughter had just turned 18 in August.

"(She) had so many goals, dreams, and plans for herself and her future, just stepping into becoming a young adult," her mom wrote.

"I want to give her the best service and arrangements, because my baby didn’t deserve this cruel and inhumane act to have taken her life away."

Cartagena was the eldest of five children, leaving behind three sisters and a brother, her mother said.

