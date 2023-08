The area's first-ever Cheesecake Factory is coming to the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall Township, according to a job posting on the restaurant's website.

The closest other locations are in King of Prussia and Willow Grove.

The Whitehall Township location is looking for a restaurant manager and kitchen manager. The roles pay between $55,000 and $70,000 a year.

No word yet on an opening date.

