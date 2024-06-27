Carbon County Resident Threatened To Shoot Borough Employees: Police

Steven Figueroa, 29, is charged with terroristic threats, according to Nesquehoning police.

Officials said Figueroa called borough employees around 10:30 a.m. to complain about municipal water and sewer services. Workers told police he was "agitated, argumentative" and profane during the call.

Borough employees then received a call from the management company at Figueroa's home. They said the 29-year-old had threatened to bring a handgun to the municipal office and "start shooting," according to the release.

Police confirmed that Figueroa had owned a 9mm pistol since 2021 and the borough offices went into lockdown, authorities said.

By 1:30 p.m., Figueroa was arrested without incident. Court records show he's being held on a $10,000 bond and has a court hearing on July 10.

