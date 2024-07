The collision happened on Interstate 80 near mile marker 305 around 5 p.m., police wrote.

"After the occupants got out of their respective vehicles, multiple gunshots were fired," investigators said.

No one was injured and the incident remains under investigation by troopers, according to the release. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Jeremy Kenosky at 570-619-6800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.