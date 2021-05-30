'Trolly Stop Diner' Now Open In Easton

A new diner has opened in Easton.

The Trolly Stop Diner opened May 29 on McCartney Street.

The eatery sources from local farmers across the Lehigh Valley and Pocono Mountains, its website says.

"We believe that small food producers play a vital role in creating a sustainable food system," it reads, "and the preservation of our area’s agricultural land and open spaces."

Click here for a list of local farmers, makers and partners.

Menu items include eggs, pancakes, omelets, a variety of appetizers, avocado toast, soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and burgers.

Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil Avocado Toast, poached egg on the side with fruit salad Posted by The Trolley Stop on Friday, April 23, 2021

Trolly Stop Diner is run by veteran foodservice professional Sam LaRosa, who has been in the industry for more than 30 years.

The executive chef is Jaimie Inzillo, who worked for 12 years at worked for Lafayette Dining Services.

Trolly Stop Diner, 201 McCartney St., Easton

