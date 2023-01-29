Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure

The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said.

No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.

According to a report by WFMZ, the Lehigh Township restaurant had a sign on the front doors saying it was closed due to the effects of COVID and inflation as of Saturday, Jan. 28.

The restaurant made a Facebook post on Jan. 12 saying only that its hours were changing. As of Saturday, Jan. 28, it had apparently closed for good — and patrons say they would've appreciated a heads up, especially ahead of dinner reservations.

"I made reservations on Wednesday they took a reservation for this Friday ((tonight )) at 6:45," one person commented on a post on A Ca Mia's Facebook page.

"Just showed up just now and lights off and closed. Really disappointed on the lack of communication especially because I gave a phone number when making the reservation. Also had a gift card I planned to use tonight!! Now what?"

"We went last night for our 7pm reservation and it was closed," another said, noting she made a reservation elsewhere. "Aca Mia CURRENT owners need to give us reasons why they could not simply post a FB message and call all reservations. That doesn’t cost long term Covid or inflation to call your patrons."

The restaurant whose name translates to "at my house" opened in 2012.

Daily Voice's phone calls and Facebook messages placed to A Ca Mia Sunday morning, Jan. 29 were not immediately returned.

