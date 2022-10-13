Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief

After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads.

"We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.

"The individuals pictured here decided to help themselves to our products and items we have in our store," the post read. "They took several cases of inventory and several other items off the shelves without paying."

According to WFMZ, the lost goods were valued at $1,000.

The post was liked and shared thousands of times Wednesday before a woman claiming to be pictured in the surveillance footage said Hausman's got the story wrong. In a since-deleted comment, the woman said she'd left a note explaining that she would pay the money back.

She also reportedly told WFMZ that she sent Hausman's Fruit Farm $100 on Venmo as an apparent down payment for the goods.

Hausman's passed along her information to the Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating the matter, the farm owners said in an update to the Facebook post. They also removed the surveillance camera photos.

No charges have been filed.

