Lehigh
Chick-fil-A Gets Revamped In Lehigh County: Report

Nicole Acosta
Chick-fil-A is located at 6379 Hamilton Blvd Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular Chick-fil-A location in Lehigh County is getting revamped, according to WFMZ.

The Trexlertown store on Hamilton Boulevard will be getting an additional 300 square feet for food preparation and another drive-thru lane, the outlet says.

The new plan was approved by the Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and is expected to lower traffic congestion, according to the outlet.

